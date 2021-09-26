Carolina Hurricanes: Training camp roster slimed by 5

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the players who will take part in the team’s 2021-22 training camp. There will be 70 players in camp (Christian Dvorak was omitted from the tables below), and they will be split in three groups. Groups A and B will be players who will likely take part in pre-season games, while 18 players are currently in Group C, which will likely be a group for players bound for the AHL or ECHL.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO