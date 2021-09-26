CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Hurricanes: Training camp roster slimed by 5

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article Everett Silvertips, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Bobby Orr, Halifax Mooseheads, Stéphane Robidas, Western Hockey League, National Hockey League. Today, it was announced five members of the Carolina Hurricanes training camp would be assigned to their junior organizations, mostly based in the QMJHL. Forwards Bobby Orr (no, not THAT Bobby Orr) and Justin Robidas, defensemen Ronan Seeley and Bryce Montgomery as well as netminder Patrik Hamrla were assigned to their Junior teams.

