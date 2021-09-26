UFC 266 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ last night
UFC 266 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what truly was an exciting night of fights. In the main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski retained his Featherweight title by defeating Brian Ortega via (see it again here). In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko earned her sixth straight title defense by stopping Lauren Murphy in the second round of their women’s Flyweight title fight (highlights). And in the other featured bout, Robbie Lawler defeated Nick Diaz via third round technical knockout in their rematch.www.mmamania.com
