UFC

UFC 266 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ last night

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 266 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what truly was an exciting night of fights. In the main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski retained his Featherweight title by defeating Brian Ortega via (see it again here). In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko earned her sixth straight title defense by stopping Lauren Murphy in the second round of their women’s Flyweight title fight (highlights). And in the other featured bout, Robbie Lawler defeated Nick Diaz via third round technical knockout in their rematch.

UFC 266 fight card — Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas

Although it may have come two months later than it traditionally has in recent years, UFC’s International Fight Week festivities return to Las Vegas on Saturday. As part of a loaded pay-per-view featuring a pair of title bouts atop the marquee, UFC 266 has also drawn buzz ahead of time to T-Mobile Arena for the return of fan-favorite Nick Diaz following a six-year hiatus.
UFC
USA Today

Video: UFC 266 'Countdown' for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Did you miss the debut of UFC 266 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the featherweight title bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, results, start time, odds, complete guide, date

It is fight night in Las Vegas. UFC is set to commence its latest PPV offering from Sin City as the staple of International Fight Week. The thrilling conclusion sees a pair of title fights atop the marquee as well as the return of a pair of legends in a featured bout for UFC 266 from T-Mobile Arena. The main event pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were previously scheduled to meet in March, but the fight was postponed after Volkanovski contracted COVID-19 near fight night.
UFC
chatsports.com

Watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega press conference live stream

We are just two days away from in Las Vegas, and while there are two title fights on deck I think the main event for many fans will be the return of Nick Diaz. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and former UFC title challenger will finally head back into the Octagon for the first time since 2015, and his opponent will be former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler in a five-round rematch. Diaz KO’d Lawler way back in 2004 when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively.
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a thrilling pair of world championship bouts. The Ultimate Fighter coaches collide when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega. The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko go for her sixth consecutive...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Volkanovski vs. Ortega’

Alexander Volkanovski will look to push his UFC record to 10-0 later tonight (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) at UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Great” defends his featherweight title against hungry challenger Brian Ortega. LIVE! Stream UFC 266 Here. CHAMPIONSHIP...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 predictions: ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) with all guns blazing, featuring two title fights and a rematch nearly two decades in the making. UFC 266’s main event sees Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and top contender Brian Ortega take their rivalry from The Ultimate...
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title for a second time, aiming to push his record inside the Octagon to 10-0 as he takes on recalibrated challenger Brian Ortega, who seeks to make his second attempt to claim UFC gold a successful venture. Volkanovski is one of the most complete...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega picks, odds, & analysis

While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Full episode: Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 266 | Volkanovski vs Ortega

The UFC 266 “Countdown” show is out ... and it is fire!. It’s been an unusual amount of time since our last UFC pay-per-view (PPV) ... usually the promotion rolls these things out to us at a steady clip of one per month, but this time it will have been SEVEN WEEKS between UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021, and UFC 266 on Sept. 25, 2021. But, good things come to those who wait: UFC 266 features not one, but two, title fights, as well as a pretty baller co-co-main event.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Volkanovski vs Ortega

As I’m sitting here with a pipe full of things that both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz would approve of as a way to deal with crippling anxiety, I tend to think of the reason they both always seem so pissed off. Since the advent of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) — heck, since the advent of two humans beating the piss out of each other for sport, cash or fabulous prizes — it has lived and died off of over the top personalities.
UFC
thelines.com

UFC 266: Betting Lines And Main Event Preview For Volkanovski Vs. Ortega

Saturday night’s UFC 266 card is an interesting one, featuring a couple of title fights as the headliners. A handful of bouts imply live underdogs too in UFC 266 odds. Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight title against Brian Ortega. The market makes him a short favorite. A more lopsided matchup...
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Alexander Volkanovski. Perfection is nice. In mixed martial arts, it’s very...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor praises Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2: ‘Veteran work all round’

Conor McGregor may not have made it to Las Vegas, Nevada, to watch UFC 266 in-person, but “Notorious” was watching the pay-per-view (PPV) along with the rest of us and sharing his thoughts on the card via Twitter. He heaped praise on some, like Valentina Shevchenko. Others, like Alexander Volkanovski,...
UFC
chatsports.com

Alexander Volkanovski retains UFC featherweight title in thriller vs. Brian Ortega

LAS VEGAS -- Alexander Volkanovski's status as the best featherweight in the world has been solidified. After escaping several close submissions attempts, Volkanovski poured on the damaging blows to beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) Saturday night in the main event of UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title with the victory in one of the best championship MMA fights of 2021.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 medical suspensions: Broken orbital sits Brian Ortega for six months

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days removed from its UFC 266 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which produced successful title defenses from Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight) and Valentina Shevchenko (flyweight), as well as Robbie Lawler’s middleweight revenge against longtime rival Nick Diaz. But when people fight, people get hurt.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz ‘should never have’ fought at UFC 266

Nick Diaz had no business competing at UFC 266 on a six-week training camp, considering his long lay-off, says Eugene Bareman. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler served as a marquee fight (watch highlights) on the main card of UFC 266, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021, via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Bareman — who coaches Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya — was critical of Diaz’s preparation following a seven-year hiatus.
UFC

