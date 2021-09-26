The Decades: 1920s

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Board of Reno County Commissioners Chairman Ron Hirst had some cautionary comments at the meeting Tuesday. "People probably don't like to hear this, but I have a feeling that in our rush to go below revenue neutral, we may not have realized what the effect of printing money has upon inflation that is occurring right now," Hirst said. "I think we misunderstood, or didn't take a look, or maybe we did, the amount and the rapid increase in inflation that's occurring. I hope that it is over with in six months."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO