Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is the new owner of the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees in what turned out to be an iconic game last month. The purchase includes all of the interest in Go the Distance LLC and controlling interest in All Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The purchase price was undisclosed. Dubuque County records show Go the Distance LLC paid $3.4 million for the property in 2013. The former White Sox All-Star first baseman will serve as chief executive officer, and Dan...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO