HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amy Conkling with Hutch Rec told Hutch Post she had a meeting on Thursday as the study of the numbers for Salt City Splash is going forward. "We've been collecting a lot of data for that," Conkling said. "The key indicators in what we wanted to find out was the attendance trends of Salt City Splash and the Y. There's a lot of questions of, why is the attendance what it is at Salt City Splash. We wanted our facilitator to really research that information. They are doing that."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO