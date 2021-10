HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Domestic Violence can leave scars that aren't visible just as much as the ones that are, according to Sue Wray with BrightHouse. Most of us think of physical, when we think of domestic violence," Wray said. "That's often what involves law enforcement, but there's a lot of different ways that people can be abusive within a relationship. Trying to demean your partner. Sometimes people do that to keep them in place, to keep them around. Offering that kind of criticism over and over is really hard on people's self-esteem. Sometimes people take paychecks, so there's no financial stability. They can't get away even if they want to."

