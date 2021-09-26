CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit wins over Kansas City Saturday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs. Winning pitcher Drew Hutchison allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Michael Fulmer got four outs for his 12th save.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Jeimer Candealrio, Dustin Garneau lead Detroit Tigers to win over Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Detroit Tigers over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday. With the Tigers ahead by a run, Mike Zunino opened the Rays’ ninth by drawing a walk from Michael Fulmer and went to second when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch. Fulmer got his 10th save in 15 chances by striking out Brett Phillips and getting Yandy Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Kansas City

LINE: Tigers -113, Royals -105; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will square off on Friday. The Tigers are 41-36 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .275. The Royals...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Mistakes on bases hurt Detroit Tigers in 3-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers recorded back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning but couldn't produce a run in what turned out to be their final scoring opportunity Friday night. Facing Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, Niko Goodrum slapped a fastball into right field. Third base coach Ramon Santiago waved Goodrum around second base, a product of manager AJ Hinch's aggressive approach, but Goodrum hesitated rounding second and was thrown out at third base.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Detroit Free Press

Wily Peralta inefficient, offense weak in Detroit Tigers' 2-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers veteran Wily Peralta wasn't sharp in Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. The 32-year-old needed 29 pitches in the first inning, 18 in the second, 21 in the third, 19 in the fourth and, finally, 13 just to get two outs in the fifth frame. As Peralta labored on the mound, his opponent — left-hander Kris Bubic — dealt seven scoreless innings.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Time, TV and starting pitchers for Friday's opener

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.90 ERA). Game notes: The Tigers are four games under .500 with 10 to play: three this weekend against the Royals, a makeup game Monday against the Chicago White Sox, three on the road against the Minnesota Twins next week and a three-game finale against the White Sox in Chicago next weekend. On Friday, it'll be a party in the stands for Miguel Cabrera as the Tigers honor him for homer No.
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fall to Kansas City Royals, 3-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (74-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-83) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). GLOVE STORY:Is Miguel Cabrera better when he plays first base? 'It doesn't matter'. IN THE OF:Why 'being myself' is Daz Cameron's goal for latest opportunity. • BOX SCORE. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Kansas City Star

Three-run sixth inning dooms Kansas City Royals against the Tigers in Detroit

Something about Detroit’s Comerica Park seemed to have had a particularly adverse effect on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Domingo Tapia. Prior to his arrival in the Motor City, the right-hander had been lights-out. He hadn’t allowed a run in 11 consecutive appearances, including 13 straight innings. Saturday night, for the second night in a row the Detroit Tigers scored against Tapia.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#The Kansas City Royals
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners win 6-2 in Kansas City

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. HuskiesDonovan’s not doing the jobWhen you watch the Seahawks, you see coaches making facile, subtle adjustments from series to series. When you watch the Huskies,... New 6:48 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals win battle of bullpens to sweep doubleheader in Cleveland

A doubleheader in Cleveland hadn’t been this kind to the Kansas City Royals in more than a decade. The Royals were due. After Salvador Perez’s historic homer contributed to a win in the first game of the twinbill 7-2, they followed through and completed the sweep with a 4-2 win in the second game of a series-opening doubleheader at Progressive Field on Monday night.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record In Ravens’ Win Over Detroit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day, another wild finish for the Baltimore Ravens. Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record 66-yard field goal as the game clock ran out in Sunday’s game in Detroit to lift the Ravens past the Lions for a 19-17 victory. The ball sailed through the air, bouncing off the crossbar and then up and over to seal the win, bringing Baltimore to a 2-1 record on the young season. Tucker’s boot broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013. It was redemption for the Ravens’ kicker, who missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter. Tucker...
NFL
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy