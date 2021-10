There are three factions that you can choose from in the new MMO New World, those being the Covenant, Marauders, and the Syndicate. These factions play a large role in the social and PvP components of the game, so you are going to want to choose wisely. If you decide to go down the Covenant route, then that means you will gain the ability to go up the ranks and become a Templar. To do this, you will need to complete the “Trial of the Templar” Quest. This guide will show you how to complete the “Trial of the Templar” Quest in New World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO