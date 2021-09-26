CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Current-Gen Games Running at 30fps Unacceptable? | TYQ352

By Tony Polanco
thekoalition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrowdown Your Questions Ep. 352, we answer questions about 30fps in modern consoles, Eastern games catering to Western sensibilities, bad gaming marketing, VRR in TVs, RTX 3000 cards, SSD storage on PS5, and more!. Here are all of the questions we answer this week:. – Are current-gen games running at...

thekoalition.com

Comments / 0

thekoalition.com

PS5 September Firmware Update Impressions | TD 352

On Throwdown Ep. 352, we discuss the PS5 September firmware update, the PS5 CFI-1000 SKU, Battlefield 2042 and Dying Light 2’s delays, the Nvidia leak, Tales of Arise, and more!. Tonight’s Topics:. – PS5 September firmware update. – Digital Foundry’s PS5 CFI-1000 review. – Game delays: Battlefield 2042 & Dying...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Best Controller Settings: Current Gen and Next Gen

In NBA 2K22, using your optimal controller settings may make you realize that the game plays for you a lot more than desired by default. As seen in past 2K titles, changing up the Defensive Assist Strength and well as Pass Target settings may help much more than you would have previously thought. For those looking to clamp up and make accurate passes more consistently, here are the best controller settings to use in NBA 2K22 on Current Gen and Next Gen.
BASKETBALL
Wired UK

How Out Run changed video games forever

There was a time, before Out Run was released in September 1986, when video games were yet to discover the joy of just driving. Back then, the reference point for driving games was Pole Position, which came out in 1982 with a host of innovations: colourful pseudo-3D graphics instead of a top down view, a qualifying lap and a track based on a real circuit, a fully seated cabinet with a steering wheel and a gear shift. It was competitive and unforgiving: if you hit another driver or a roadside obstacle, your F1 car would immediately explode.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Is the current GPU market killing PC gaming?

Pricing and availability of highly-coveted graphics cards are predicted to worsen as we enter Q4 of 2021, thanks to a perfect storm of silicon shortages, production issues caused by Covid-19, competition from Ethereum cryptominers, and unprecedented demand. The graphics card market has been especially turbulent over the last 12 months,...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

The top free games currently available on Android

More people play games on mobile devices than on any other platform. This shift in gaming trends has come about because of the market penetration of smartphones: in 2020 79% of adults in the UK owned and operated a smartphone, compared to 50% of households that owned a games console.
CELL PHONES
vg247.com

Disney Classic Games Collection coming to current-gen consoles and PC

Disney Classic Games Collection has been announced for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. The Disney Classic Games Collection will contain both Aladdin games, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King, Nighthawk Interactive has announced. The 16-bit games allow you to play Disney characters such as Aladdin, Simba, and Mowgli...
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Nintendo Direct September 2021 Impressions | TD353

On Throwdown Ep. 353, we discuss the Nintendo Direct, Valve’s Steam FAQ, Marvel vs Capcom 2 remastered, Sega Ikebukuro closing, and more!. – Digital Eclipse in discussions to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2. – Legendary Sega arcade closes its doors. Follow us on Twitch and Twitter, subscribe on YouTube, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

10 Best Gaming Headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not always easy to achieve that immersive gaming experience, and it can get frustrating if you’ve been spending lots of time at home but can’t find the right items to make your gaming area pop. Crafting the best gaming experience can be as simple (and complicated) as narrowing down the perfect pair of headphones. If you’re a marathon gamer, investing in the right...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Dolby Vision for games is currently available on Xbox Series X|S

Starting today (September 28) Dolby Vision is available for a number of titles on Xbox Series X|S consoles. According to an Xbox Wire post, more than 100 next-gen HDR titles that are optimised for Xbox Series consoles are available with Dolby Vision right now or will be in the future. The post adds that games can be “brought to life in more vivid colour,” and that Dolby Vision can enhance “your immersion into the experience by enabling you to see an enemy hiding in the shadows or spot hidden clues through expanded contrast and better clarity in both bright and dark scenes.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

New World is currently the most popular game on Steam

Amazon's MMO New World launched earlier today, and it's apparently great if you like queues. To put the login issues players are experiencing in context however, it's maybe worth noting that New World is currently the most popular game on Steam, knocking CS:GO from its perch within hours of release.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Gaming Headset Review

Turtle Beach is one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to gaming headsets. They’ve been making headsets for every console you can think of, PC, mobile devices and more for almost 20 years now, albeit the company has been around a lot longer than that. While they recently announced their new Recon 200 Gen 2 Gaming Headset, it was 3 years and 9 days ago that I reviewed the original Ear Force Recon 200 headset. And I said “The inclusion of a built-in microphone, on headset controls, multi-format support, dual audio controls, leather padded ear cups, powerful drivers, great aesthetics and build quality, and an incredibly wallet-friendly price, make the Recon 200 one of the hottest gaming bargains of 2018 so far. Highly recommended!” Of course, I’m expecting something broadly similar or at least a bit better from the new model, and it’ll be interesting to see how the two stack up.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Report: Guerrilla Games Is Currently Working on a New Co-Op Game

Guerrilla Games as a studio currently have their hands full with the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, which makes this next bit of rumor all the more interesting. According to a report from Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Guerrilla Games is currently working on a new game – but not just any title. It will reportedly be a co-op multiplayer game, a far cry from their previous and upcoming titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

eFootball is currently the worst game on Steam, according to user reviews

EFootball's disastrous launch has gone from bad to worse - it's currently the most-hated game on Steam, according to user reviews. Yesterday Eurogamer published impressions of the free-to-download football game, which launched on PC and console in extremely limited form. As I wrote yesterday, there's a lot that's wrong with...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Video: The Touryst for PlayStation 5 is the first 8K 60fps game on next-gen consoles

If you are one of the lucky gamers who somehow managed to snatch a much coveted PlayStation 5 console (from US$1,299 on Amazon), you may have noticed that Sony's next-gen console prominently features the 8K logo near the upper right hand corner of its retail box. However, up until now there was simply no game that could truly be rendered at a ridiculously high 8K resolution.
VIDEO GAMES

