Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $545 Million

UNDATED -- No one won the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot now grows to an estimated $545 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. If you take the cash option you would get about $392 million. In Saturday's drawing one ticket sold in Illinois won $2 million...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep growing. No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery. That’s pushed the jackpot to $405 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The Powerball is also up for grabs. The estimated jackpot is...
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Sept. 29 drawing was sold at a ShopRite in Delaware County. The ticket matching four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 11 was sold at the ShopRite of Brookhaven on the 5000 block of Edgemont Avenue.
Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000 and the Power Play multiplier that was drawn was three.
ShopRite will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Powerball jackpot is now worth $620 million or $446 million cash.
The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 2.
This is the highest the jackpot has been since January when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland.
It is the first Powerball jackpot that will be award since the game launched Monday drawings with Double Play on Aug. 23.
It was last won in Florida in the June 5 drawing.
No winner in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $523 million. This puts the prize at #16 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:
Someone in Manhattan went out for a pizza and ended up with a lot of dough. Only one ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street,...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lucky Boca Raton woman won big—not once, but twice while playing the Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot game. The Florida Lottery announced Susan Fitton claimed two $2 million MEGA MILLIONS® with Megaplier prizes after the drawing held on Sept. 14. Fitton, 64, matched all five...
Four Powerball tickets won Massachusetts ticket buyers $50,000 each on Wednesday. The first ticket was bought at East Harwich Market in Harwich, which is located at 1421 Orleans Road. The second ticket was bought at Doughboy Donuts in South Boston, which is located at 220 Dorchester Ave. The third ticket...
The $1 million Powerball ticket bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s $528.8 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The winning Powerball ticket, which matched five number but not the Powerball was purchased at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Pennsylvania Wawa.The ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 22 drawing was sold at the Wawa on Arch Street in Philadelphia.The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 20-40-47-55-63, but not the red Powerball 5 to win $2 million, less applicabl…
A Michigan man won $45,000 in a lottery game – but drowned with the ticket in his wallet before he was able to cash it. Gregory Jarvis, 57, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he played the Club Keno add-on game The Jack — and hit the jackpot, WJRT of Flint reported.
A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Montgomery County.The Powerball ticket for the Monday, Sept. 20 drawing was sold at Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square.The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 to win $100,000.Without t…
A Michigan man was found dead on a private beach with a winning lottery ticket in his wallet.Authorities say that Gregory Jarvis, 57, had won $45,000 playing the state’s Club Keno game in a bar before his body washed up on the beach in Huron County.Friends of Mr Jarvis said that he had not yet cashed in the lottery ticket because of an issue with his Social Security card, but had been in high spirits after the win, according to ABC12.The alarm was raised when Mr Jarvis did not show up for work and two days later his body...
ROSEVILLE -- Time is running out for a couple of raffle ticket winners to claim their prize. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are still two $100,000 winning tickets from the New Year's Day Raffle drawing that have not been claimed. One of those tickets was sold at the Kwik...
In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
A lot of us have wondered what we would do if the bank makes an error in our favor…which we know rarely ever happens. Wouldn’t it be awesome to wake up one morning and log into your account only to see an extra hundred or so hanging out in the account? Even the fact you can’t keep the extra cash doesn’t necessarily change the rush you may feel just seeing a little extra cash in the account, if even for a moment.
If you're in the market for a new home or an investment property, you might want to check out this Upsala home that's on the market for under $40,000. It's central Minnesota's cheapest home on the market right now. The house is located at 321 West Street and is complete with three bedrooms and one bathroom.
If you're looking to go to a pumpkin patch this weekend and enjoy all of the wonderful things a Minnesota fall has to offer, you might want to start in Wyoming, MN. Pinehaven Farm proclaims to be the 'Best Pumpkin Patch In MN' voted on by viewers. And, they might be right about that. The farm isn't just a pumpkin patch. It's more like a fall destination.
Major Hurricane Sam tracking north, then northeast over the open Atlantic. Sam swell spreads to U.S. East Coast this weekend, but conditions dicey for many zones. Fun-sized swell continues through weekend for Caribbean; possibly Europe next week. Yeah. We’ve been harping on ultra-long-lived Sam for a while now. And still...
