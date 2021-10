Hulu is actually losing one of its most popular movies today. Fans of the Original Space Jam are going to want to crowd in to see Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes try to save the world one more time. The Warner Bros. movie has ping-pinged between Hulu and HBO Max for a while now. But, with Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max, it makes sense that the company would want both movies in the same place. The original film still has a ton of fans, as the opening weekend for the sequel was absolutely flooded with people trying to get in shots on the newer movie. Both films offer something different for children of the era. The older entry definitely has its charms as Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan going back and forth for an entire movie was unfathomable back then.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO