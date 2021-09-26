Jio Rockers 2020 Latest Movies

Over the past decade actor Sam Page has amassed quite the following at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, thanks to a slew of romance and holiday themed films. This weekend the popular actor returns to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the premiere of One Summer, the tender tale of a family grieving a sudden loss. The movie, his 10th overall for Hallmark, deals with the subject realistically, and it was that change of tone and storytelling that attracted him. "This is the first one I've done that isn't attached to a holiday," he shared in an exclusive interview with MediaVillage. "It's certainly, for me, the most interesting script I think I've had come my way from Hallmark.

