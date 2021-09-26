Ryan Day Views K'Vaughan Pope Incident As “Isolated” Situation, Ohio State's Pass Rush Steps Up and Many Freshmen Make Mark

While Ohio State’s 59-7 win over Akron was mostly free of suspense on the field, there was no absence of drama on the Buckeyes’ sideline. That drama unfolded during the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium, when Pope appeared to try to enter the game when he wasn’t supposed to. Pope then began walking to the Ohio State locker room. Director of player development C.J. Barnett brought Pope back to Ohio State’s sideline, but after what appeared to be a heated exchange with Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington, Pope threw his gloves into the crowd and was then escorted back to the locker room by Barnett.