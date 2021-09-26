Afghan refugees could resettle in South Florida soon
A South Florida man waited an agonizing five years to adopt his son from Afghanistan and bring him to the U.S. He got him out just after the Taliban took over. Now in his third week living in South Florida with his adoptive parents, 10-year-old Noman will have the opportunity to grow up like any other American kid, attending public school and riding his bike around his neighborhood with his dad, Bahaudin Mujtaba.www.tribuneledgernews.com
