Junior center-midfielder Samuel Barajas Silva is MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Oregon Player of the Week

Canby High boys soccer player Samuel Barajas Silva was named the MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Oregon Player of the Week. Silva is a junior center-midfielder for the Cougars. "He's coming off a knee injury that held him out for nearly a year and this season is his first games back," boys coach Ryan McCormack explained. "I've just been so impressed with his determination to get back, his approach to the process of getting back to full strength this summer, and he's already become an integral part of the team this year. He's a tremendous example for us all."

CANBY, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO