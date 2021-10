Over the weekend, four four inmates escaped from the Pearl River County jail, two of which are back in custody while the other two are at large. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the four men escaped from the jail at about 1 a.m. Sunday when they used a small access point in a wall to get into a maintenance corridor, climb a piece of HVAC equipment and then use a sheet to shimmy down the wall of the facility.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO