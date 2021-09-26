CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcanic Ash Cloud Halts Flights to and From Spanish Island

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday as molten rock continued to be flung high into the air from an erupting volcano. No flights arrived or departed, despite emergency workers clearing the...

