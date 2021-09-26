CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking, Tragic Shooting Death in Lafayette; Deputies Searching for Answers

By Bernadette Lee
 6 days ago
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office via YouTube

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Marigny Circle to investigate a shooting that happened at around 12:30 Saturday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that 33-year-old Devon Johnson was found unresponsive when help arrived.

The man was found dead in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. He was taken to an area hospital, and the man was officially pronounced dead.

Officials are not giving out any other information about this cast at this time.

UPDATE: 1 Dead in Lafayette Bike Crash; Northbound Thruway Now Open

UPDATE, 8:12 A.M.: The northbound Evangeline Thruway is now open at Willow Street. Lafayette police are on the scene of a crash involving either a bicyclist. Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says that crash happened in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Listeners tell us that crash happened just south of I-10 near the Frontage Road access turn near Kettle Drive.
