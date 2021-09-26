Shocking, Tragic Shooting Death in Lafayette; Deputies Searching for Answers

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office via YouTube

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Marigny Circle to investigate a shooting that happened at around 12:30 Saturday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that 33-year-old Devon Johnson was found unresponsive when help arrived.

The man was found dead in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. He was taken to an area hospital, and the man was officially pronounced dead.

Officials are not giving out any other information about this cast at this time.