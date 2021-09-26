CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Mountain Breezes announces soon to be released new album: Daddy’s Margarita Rose

By Terry Windall
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — High Mountain Breezes today announce the release of their second pre-sale song “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” a track from their soon to be released record “Daddy’s Margarita Rose.” The track is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, You-Tube and many other major streaming services.

