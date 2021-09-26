CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

August 2021 Recap of New Planned Industrial Construction and Capital Projects

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Research by SalesLeads’ experienced industrial market research team, shows 442 new planned industrial capital projects tracked during the month of August 2021, involving a variety of industrial sectors, including Automotive, Consumer Products, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and E-Commerce, among others. Planned industrial...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, today announced its plans to construct their sixth physical rehabilitation hospital in Florida

With the Florida Legislature’s elimination of the Certificate of Need requirements for physical rehabilitation hospitals in the state, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, today announced its plans to construct their sixth physical rehabilitation hospital in Florida. The $24M project will serve the Viera, FL region. VIERA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Reporter

Frustration building within construction industry

LOS ANGELES – Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many builders. Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the industry, which accounted for nearly 12 percent...
CONSTRUCTION
azbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 800 Jobs in August

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.2% in August, from 6.6% in July, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate decreased to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. In Aug. 2020, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of 7.0%, and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Charlotte Business Journal

Trinity Capital Advisors looks to grow industrial pipeline with Huntersville project

A Charlotte-based developer is plotting another industrial project in the region and appears close to securing approval. Trinity Capital Advisors seeks to rezone a 23-acre site on Hambright Road in Huntersville for a new building there. On Sept. 28, the Huntersville Planning Board will make its recommendation regarding the petition. The meeting comes after a public hearing for the request was held before the Huntersville Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
hometownsource.com

New online mapping shows Farmington construction projects underway

When new Farmington Community Development Director Sam DiMaggio began her work at city hall a few weeks ago, she knew the city needed a more visual progress report to showcase new residential and industrial developments taking place in the city. “I told her I could do something better, and said...
FARMINGTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Women in the Construction Industry Come Together

DULUTH, Minn.- The National Association of Women in Construction for the Southeast Minnesota chapter gathered in support Thursday to elect board members and discuss goals within the construction industry. Twenty-five Women from Minnesota Power, Northland Construction, and several other construction companies were in attendance. “It is super exciting for me...
DULUTH, MN
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for White Oak Shade Road

The New Canaan Building Department last week received an application to build a 5,000-square-foot home on White Oak Shade Road. The new five-bedroom house at 142 White Oak Shade Road will include four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to a building permit application filed Sept. 13. The contractor on the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Industrial Construction#Industrial Sectors#Salesleads#E Commerce#Ev
The Tribune

Greeley commercial construction report for August

The following is a summary of commercial construction permits issued by the city of Greeley’s community development/building inspection department in August:. Three, valued at $1,215,478. Comparison to July:. Two, valued at $100,000. Comparison to August 2020:. Three, valued at $2,050,420. Year-to-day commercial projects:. 18, valued at $120,571,407. August commercial additions...
GREELEY, CO
Des Moines Business Record

What construction projects are planned in Des Moines area? Here's a snapshot

The following is a look at development projects planned in the Des Moines area. The projects, broken down by city, include both new developments and updates or expansions to existing facilities. Altoona. • The City Council this week approved the third reading of an ordinance amendment that allows an automobile...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Construction
Charlotte Business Journal

Nucor plans $2.7B steel plant, its largest construction project ever

Nucor Corp. says it will build a $2.7 billion sheet steel plant, targeting low-carbon production for automotive steel to serve car manufacturers in the South and Midwest. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is eyeing sites in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Charlotte steelmaker plans to start construction next year on the plant, which will have an anticipated capacity of 3 million tons, and put it into operation in 2024. It would be the largest construction project in Nucor’s history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ValueWalk

Total Construction Starts Decline In August

Third consecutive monthly decline pushes starts to 11-month low. SALT New York 2021: Wences Casares And Peter Briger On The Macro Case For Bitcoin. At this year's SALT New York conference, Wences Casares, the chairman of XAPO, and Peter Briger, the principal and co-chief executive officer of Fortress Investment Group discussed the macro case for Bitcoin. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more XAPO describes itself as the first digital bank of its kind, which offers the "convenience" Read More.
INDUSTRY
Hartford Business

Range of industries, from law to construction firms, see new business opportunities in CT's recreational marijuana market

Bob Lickwar sees recreational cannabis legalization as an opportunity to significantly expand his firm’s business in Connecticut, even though UHY Advisors doesn’t manufacture or sell the plant. UHY, an accounting and consulting firm that serves a wide range of sectors, is aggressively seeking clients in the state’s nascent cannabis industry,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
StreetInsider.com

U.S. construction spending flat in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending was unexpectedly flat in August as an increase in public sector projects was offset by weakness in the private sector. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in construction spending followed a 0.3% gain in July. Construction spending increased 8.9% on a year-on-year basis in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.3%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
massachusettsnewswire.com

UPC Insurance offers the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com

In the fast-paced housing market, minutes matter. Thanks to one insuretech, consumers now have one less hurdle in their Florida condo buying journey. ST PETERSBURG, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.
FLORIDA, MA
yourvalley.net

Dozens of Surprise projects approved in August

MARLEY PARK WELL NO 3 - SITE PLAN. REPLAT OF LOT 3, FINAL PLAT OF FRYS AT NWC WADDELL AND LITCHFIELD. ENCLAVE POINT REZONE FROM RR TO RM-15 W/PUD OVERLAY. 163 Avenue and Dynamite Blvd. ROSS TREE- TYPE II SITE P LAN. 14045 W. Grand Ave. THE PROMENADE - MAJOR...
SURPRISE, AZ
massachusettsnewswire.com

Expetitle Closes $2.3 Million Seed Plus Round – Will Focus Funds on Expanding Marketing and Sales Efforts

Title Insurance Company to Focus Funds on Expanding Marketing and Sales Efforts. MIAMI, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has closed their $2.3 million Series Seed Plus financing round. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy