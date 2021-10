Welcome to the Week 3 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. After a polarizing run that saw Elijah Mitchell added for nearly every FAAB dollar available, this week’s waiver period is a terrific time to shuffle the end of rosters and get all your ducks in row. As you’ll soon find out, this week isn’t one we should be looking to battle in if our leaguemates are seeking revenge from the last wave of players.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO