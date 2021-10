The Giants and Falcons will both be looking for their first win of the season this weekend when the two teams square off at MetLife Stadium at 1pm Sunday. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking 30-29 loss against the Washington Football Team last Thursday, as Dustin Hopkins hit the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock to give Washington the win. On the other sideline, Atlanta suffered a 48-25 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO