Betty Jo Marcellus Obituary

A Celebration of Life for family and friends for 81-year old Betty Jo Marcellus, of Atlantic, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Monday, October 4th. Immediately following the service lunch will be served at The Venue, 307 Walnut Street in Atlantic. All are encouraged to come to either or both of the gatherings; Betty would have delighted in being together to share food, music and fellowship.

Betty Jo Marcellus, 81, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa. Betty was born October 2, 1939 to Harry Henry and Ella Mae (Diehl) Kapperman. In 1957 Betty graduated from Rock County High School in Bassett, Nebraska. After graduation Betty wed Garry Marcellus on August 18th when she was 17 years old. They were united in marriage for 64 years and had two children, Mark (Beth) Marcellus and Deb (Greg) Schuler.

Betty was an inspiring, amazing woman. She worked full-time, never missing any of her kid’s many activities. She’d laugh every year when both Mark and Deb signed her up to bring homemade pies for the annual band fundraising spaghetti supper. Because Betty was a superb, “from scratch” cook, she made it look like a breeze. She always had something delicious cooking in the crock pot and loved feeding family and friends.

Betty spent countless hours on a bench watching Mark and Deb participate in various activities and sports, staying up late to soak those white uniform pants in Cascade so they they’d be clean for the next game…only for them to get everything dirty again. Betty was passionate about extracurricular activities, both those she watched and those she participated in. Over the years she enjoyed singing in a Quartet, twirling the baton, playing the drums, the organ and especially the piano.

Betty had the high distinction of being selected as the Supreme Musician five times for the national annual B.P.O. DOES convention, where she made lifelong friends. She had a way with staccato! Betty was an enthusiastic drag racer, traveling all over Nebraska on the weekends to compete. She was very quick starting from the “green tree” and blames her own DNA for her daughter’s “lead foot.”

Betty was also an avid golfer, always hitting the ball straight down the middle of the fairway. She cherished playing in the annual KJAN golf tournament and enjoyed Wednesday ladies’ golf at Nishna Hills, where she spent some time on the women’s Board of Directors. Betty was zealous about bowling, and sponsored her bowling team, “Marcellus Insurance” for many years. She looked forward to Monday evenings at the Super Bowl. Her bag of dimes was always full, ready for the next game of cards when that elusive strike or spare might come. She enjoyed the camaraderie and competition, along with the occasional margarita when her arm was twisted.

Betty was a fantastic piano teacher, accomplished legal secretary and tremendous bookkeeper for Shenandoah Ford Sales, prior to beginning an illustrious career in the insurance industry, one which spanned more than four decades. Betty was self-taught, studying and passing multiple exams to sell all lines of health, life, property and casualty insurance. Betty was only the second female insurance agent in the state of Iowa, paving the way for others to follow. She loved getting to know her clients and their families, treating them as she wanted to be treated. Her insurance journey started with Cass County Farm Bureau, continued with Insurance Agents Incorporated and Marcellus-Hummel Insurance, and most recently, her own business, Marcellus Insurance.

Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She particularly enjoyed attending her grandson’s ballgames, and some of her happiest memories were the days both her children and grandson wed. Her most recent delight was the birth of her only great-grandson, Hudson Alan Marcellus.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ella Mae Kapperman. Her memories will be celebrated by her husband, Garry; her son, Mark and wife, Beth (Schildberg) Marcellus, grandsons, Aaron Marcellus and Mike (Marlaina) Marcellus and great-grandson Hudson; Betty’s daughter, Deb and husband, Greg Schuler; Betty’s only sister, Bonnie (Bill) Sanger and their children, Vicki (George) Friedrich along with their children, Jake (Lacey) Friedrich and Alyx (John) Klosterman and their children, Quinn and Aiden and Dr. Jeff (Kelly) Sanger and their children, Paul and Joelle; brother-in-law, Ron (Betty) Marcellus and their children, Jodie (Scott) Jantz along with their children, Seth, Clair, Lydia and Samuel and Jeff (Stacey Cheeseman) Marcellus along with their children, Tristsen, Taylor, and Treighton; along with other relatives and many friends.

The family would like to thank everyone at Atlantic Specialty Care for their exceptional care and friendship.

Memorials may be left for the family to designate at a later time.