Kim Hagood estimates about two in 10 students in her son’s central Alabama school district regularly wear their masks. One of those is her son. Hagood says she is vaccinated but has some underlying medical conditions that could put her at higher risk of a problematic COVID infection. Her 11-year-old son, who learned virtually all through the 2020-21 school year, is not yet eligible for the vaccine.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO