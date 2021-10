The 2021-22 NHL season is right around the corner, and after a year of weirdness, one of the most familiar things, the typical division alignment, is back again. That, obviously, means the Atlantic Division is back together, and it promises to be a powerhouse, perhaps the toughest of the four. It features the reigning Stanley Cup champions, as well as the runner-up and a cast of bona fide contenders.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO