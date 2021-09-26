A posing Yellow Chat

To me, Cheekface could be the most exciting band bubbling up out of LA in some time. Cheekface is relatively new to the scene, having formed roughly around the beginning of the unpleasantness in 2017. Their music is an acute reflection of the collective cultural id of anyone Millennial-age or younger since then and their latest album, Emphatically No., may as well have been the soundtrack to the pandemic, despite all of the songs being recorded prior to anyone even being aware of the novel coronavirus. That’s not to say it’s depressing. In fact quite the opposite. The album is fun and as cheerful as a little porkpie-sporting dog in a burning house.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO