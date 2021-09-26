A posing Yellow Chat
The photograph above is your typical photograph of a Yellow Chat around Broome. You will be walking along and there is a little bit of movement on the ground and you observe a couple or more Yellow Chats. Recently we encountered a flock of over one hundred Yellow Chats, but they did not stay still and they were impossible to photograph. Often the Yellow Chats will sit on the top of the saltbush near the coast, but once again only briefly. Mostly we just enjoy looking at Yellow Chats through binoculars, because they flit around too much.www.10000birds.com
