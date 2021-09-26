CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A posing Yellow Chat

By Clare M
10000birds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe photograph above is your typical photograph of a Yellow Chat around Broome. You will be walking along and there is a little bit of movement on the ground and you observe a couple or more Yellow Chats. Recently we encountered a flock of over one hundred Yellow Chats, but they did not stay still and they were impossible to photograph. Often the Yellow Chats will sit on the top of the saltbush near the coast, but once again only briefly. Mostly we just enjoy looking at Yellow Chats through binoculars, because they flit around too much.

www.10000birds.com

Comments / 0

Related
10000birds.com

Amazing Birds of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

It has come time to put together another blog entry and I find myself bed ridden with a bad back so I will share a brief description of some of my local birds. With this headline, and my bias, I am tempted to include every bird however I will restrict myself, on this occasion to just three species. Each of these species is an amazing bird and ones that can only be seen, observed, and enjoyed here in Australia. And all can be found here in the forests surrounding my house.
ANIMALS
The Eagle Times

Of a Feather: Yellow and green with a black cap

Flocks of white-throated sparrows have been flying up in front of me as I walk the dog most mornings. I always look for white-crowned sparrows among them, but I haven’t seen any yet this year. I like to see the white-crowns because they are a boreal novelty. They breed well north of us in northern Quebec and winter only as far north as Long Island.
ANIMALS
Gadsden Times

EXTENSION CORNER: Be on the lookout for yellow jackets

While I am not allergic to yellow jacket stings, there are few things that can ruin a day outside more quickly for me. The sharp, searing sensation of a yellow jacket sting often occurs to me as a surprise because I hadn’t even seen the yellow striped creature until it was too late.
GADSDEN, AL
advantagenews.com

Chuckle & Chat

Your browser does not support the audio element. Celebrate National Square Dancing Month with Tom Murray, a local caller. Also test your knowledge of pets in politics on Dogs In Politics Day.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Western Australia#Mexico#Birds#The Yellow Chats#Crimson Chats#Orange Chats
10000birds.com

Cute and Cuter

My latest posts have tended to the thematic, rather than offering up lots of photos of the cool birds I am seeing. That is not due to a lack of birding; I am still going out every Monday. But very rainy weather during August made it harder to see exciting birds, and often resulted in poor photos of those I did see.
ANIMALS
knock-la.com

A Chat with Cheekface

To me, Cheekface could be the most exciting band bubbling up out of LA in some time. Cheekface is relatively new to the scene, having formed roughly around the beginning of the unpleasantness in 2017. Their music is an acute reflection of the collective cultural id of anyone Millennial-age or younger since then and their latest album, Emphatically No., may as well have been the soundtrack to the pandemic, despite all of the songs being recorded prior to anyone even being aware of the novel coronavirus. That’s not to say it’s depressing. In fact quite the opposite. The album is fun and as cheerful as a little porkpie-sporting dog in a burning house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
94.3 Lite FM

Huge Discounts on Local Pet Adoptions During Clear the Shelters Event

Winter is coming, and there’s nothing more cozy than snuggling up with a furry best friend during our cold Hudson Valley winters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your household, this would be the perfect time to do it. It’s time for Clear the Shelters, and now through Sept. 19, you can get big discounts on pet adoption at Pets Alive in Middletown.
PETS
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy