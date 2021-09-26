CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: SWPL1 - Celtic v Hibernian

 6 days ago

That's all from me today but remember you'll be able to watch highlights of all today's games in the SWPL1 on Monday night at 19:00 (BST) on the BBC Scotland channel. It's worth a watch to see the goals in this game alone. FULL-TIME Celtic 2-1 Hibernian. A fantastic game...

www.bbc.co.uk

Yardbarker

Watch: Rocco Vata in stunning assist for Celtic U18s

Rocco Vata conjured up a moment of sheer brilliance for Celtic’s U18s in the Scottish FA Youth Cup away to East Fife. The son of Rudi has played for Celtic’s B Team in the Scottish Lowland League but he showed his skill with this assist. Vata picks the ball up...
Yardbarker

Watch: Nineteen years ago today, Celtic started out on the road to Seville

A look back in time to this day, 19 September, 19 years ago, reveals a match that set the wheels in motion for a rollercoaster journey that would see Celtic reach their first European final in 33 years in Seville. Martin O’Neill’s fine Celtic side team would swat aside Lithuanian...
fourfourtwo.com

I’m not happy with a point – Jim Goodwin frustrated by near miss at Hibernian

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was left aggrieved that his side failed to notch their first cinch Premiership win of the season at Hibernian. The Buddies led at half-time through an Eamonn Brophy strike but ended up needing a late equaliser from Joe Shaughnessy to salvage a 2-2 draw after a Paul McGinn equaliser and a Martin Boyle penalty within the space of four minutes swung the game in Hibs’ favour.
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
The Independent

St Mirren leave it late to grab a point at Hibernian

A late equaliser from St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy left Hibernian frustrated at the end of an entertaining second half at Easter Road.The hosts struggled to impose themselves in the first half and trailed at the break to Eamonn Brophy’s opener.Hibs improved after the interval and looked to be heading two points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership after goals from Paul McGinn and Martin Boyle turned the game in their favour.But Shaughnessy’s header, with two minutes remaining, was enough to secure a deserved 2-2 draw for Jim Goodwin’s spirited side.Hibs made one change to the...
newschain

John Potter insists Hibernian have big-game mentality

Assistant manager John Potter insists Hibernian have no problem with their mentality when it comes to big matches. The Easter Road side lost two semi-finals and a final last term despite being favourites in all three games, prompting concerns among supporters about whether they are equipped to deliver when the pressure is at its highest.
Yardbarker

Livingston v Celtic – team news, kick off time and where to watch

Celtic face Livingston today in the first away game with supporters present in 564 days. The last outing in which the Celtic fans were able to visit an away game was a 2-2 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Tom Rogic scored a late goal that day to rescue a point to help push Celtic towards 9IAR. However, a lot has changed in the time since then and Celtic are looking to bounce back to the title under Ange Postecoglou. To do that, however, Celtic must win away to the West Lothian side, something that we have not done since they were promoted in 2018.
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights as Andrew Shinnie goal punishes Celtic

Andrew Shinnie’s first half goal consigned Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic to a third defeat of the season. Just six games in, Postecoglou needs to enjoy a faultless run of form in the coming weeks as Celtic sit sixth in the table. Despite an impressive start in West Lothian, Celtic came undone as Jackson Longridge’s cross found Shinnie, who managed to get away from Welsh and dispatch a fierce effort into the top corner.
Yardbarker

Watch: Celtic train at Lennoxtown ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Celtic beat Raith 2-0 back in September of 2015 with goals from Kris Commons and Stefan Johansen. A lot has changed in that time but the stakes are as high as ever for Celtic, especially after a poor start to the league season. After Celtic’s lacklustre defeat to Livingston at...
newschain

Scott Allan inspires Hibernian to Premier Sports Cup semi-final place

Scott Allan marked his first domestic start for Hibernian since August 2020 by playing a key role in helping his team reach a fifth consecutive semi-final. The 29-year-old midfielder – who has been working his back to prominence after being diagnosed with a heart problem a year ago – set up the opener and scored the second as the Easter Road side defeated Dundee United 3-1 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights as Celtic seal place in semi-finals

Celtic booked their place in the semi-final of the League Cup with a win over Championship side Raith Rovers last night. Goals from Jota, Liel Abada and David Turnbull sealed the progression for the Celts. Jota got on the end of an excellent assist from James McCarthy to open the...
BBC

SWPL: Celtic v Hibernian live on Sunday plus highlights on Monday

The SWPL meeting of Celtic and leaders Hibernian will be live on BBC Scotland on Sunday. The Edinburgh club currently top the division on goal difference after two wins from two, with Celtic fourth. The game kicks off at 12:30 BST and will be live on the BBC Sport website,...
SkySports

Celtic vs St Johnstone; Rangers vs Hibernian in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Celtic will face holders St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals while Rangers take on Hibernian. Ange Postecoglou's side snapped their two-game losing run with a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers on Thursday and their reward is a date with St Johnstone, who were 2-0 winners over Dundee in their quarter-final tie.
