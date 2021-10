Just when we thought that this year's Grands Prix couldn't get any more dramatic, Russia rolls up and says: "Hold my vodka!" Adding a little rain to the proceedings always spices things up, and this weekend we had a drying track causing a qualifying upset on Saturday and a late downpour dashing the hopes of several drivers on Sunday. Who kept their heads above water and came out on top in Sochi, and who needed armbands and a snorkel?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO