Buy Black Business Spotlight

Pan-African Connection Bookstore, Art Gallery and Resource Center was established to fill a void almost 30 years ago: to bring a real high-quality Rare Bookstore to the Dallas area. If you want authentic goods from the Motherland, Pan-African Connection is the place to come because there’s no duping going on at Pan African Connection where the owners believe that by offering the best of the best in even the simplest products, they can make a big difference in the lives of customers. And there’s more: drumming classes, Ubuntu Markets, guest speakers, food giveaways, workshops, book signings and more! Located at 4466 South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas: Akwete, along with Adjoa, Bambata and Sekou Tyehimba are there to serve you; keeping with the rich tradition of co-founder Bandele!