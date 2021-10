‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the eponymous Joe Kimbreau as he takes a single, life-changing decision at his graduation. The show then explores three timelines, each of which explores the long-running ramifications of each of his choices. Co-created by Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Caleb Ranson, the quirky show compares how life turns out for the central character when he chooses between following in his father’s footsteps, following his passion for music, and following the love of his life. Set across three parallel storylines, the show has a varied backdrop that examines Joe’s life from every angle. Curious about where the show is filmed? We’ve got the story!

13 DAYS AGO