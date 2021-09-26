CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: F1 2021 Russian Grand Prix

By RacingNews365, RacingNews365 Staff
racingnews365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow the 2021 Russian Grand Prix live! After a wet and wild Saturday qualifying session, there are some fresh faces starting on the front row for Sunday's race at the Sochi Autodrom. Lando Norris made the most of the conditions to secure his first F1 pole position, with Ferrari's Carlos...

racingnews365.com

washingtonnewsday.com

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix. The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned. The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Wet qualifying opens up free tyre choice for Russian GP

The Russian Grand Prix has often been a cagey affair, but today's race has all of the ingredients to be a potential classic. A drying track in qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom has created a mixed-up order with Lando Norris starting from pole position and Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton: I wasn't sure my 100th win would come!

Lewis Hamilton didn't think his 100th race win would come at the Russian Grand Prix, however the Mercedes driver credited his team for the late strategy call that ultimately helped him take the chequered flag. Hamilton looked set for P2 behind Lando Norris before the race was turned on its...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 driver standings: Hamilton retakes the lead from Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's 100th career F1 victory means he once again sits atop the Drivers' Standings following the Russian Grand Prix. A late rain shower denied long-time leader Lando Norris his maiden F1 win, with Hamilton coming out on top after timing his switch to Intermediate tyres just right. The result...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

How Ricciardo lost out after 'too good' of a start in Russia

Daniel Ricciardo had to lift off after what he described as "too good" of a start to the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom, leaving the McLaren driver without a tow heading into Turn 2. Ricciardo ended a chaotic race in fourth position, continuing the strong form that saw...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes provide update after inspecting Hamilton's car

Lewis Hamilton's car has been repaired to full working order ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, following his qualifying incidents. Mercedes have confirmed that minor damage to Lewis Hamilton's car has been fixed ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the early stages of qualifying at the...
MERCEDES, TX
racingnews365.com

Mercedes: We were willing to sacrifice win to cover off Verstappen

Mercedes' Andrew Shovlin has explained that the team were willing to relinquish victory to Lando Norris in the Russian Grand Prix, when they opted to bring Lewis Hamilton in for Intermediate tyres. Mercedes' Andrew Shovlin has revealed that the team were willing to concede victory to Lando Norris by pitting...
MERCEDES, TX
racingnews365.com

McLaren: Russian GP will make Norris even stronger

Andreas Seidl is certain that Lando Norris and McLaren will bounce back from their heartbreaking Russian Grand Prix when the British driver was on the verge of victory. McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl believes Lando Norris will be "stronger" in the future following his near-miss win at the Russian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Giovinazzi drove entire Russian GP with no radio

No radio communication and contact with Mick Schumacher on the opening lap resulted a difficult Russian Grand Prix for Antonio Giovinazzi. Antonio Giovinazzi says his Russian Grand Prix was "a mess" after the Italian lost radio communication with his team on the opening lap of the race. The Alfa Romeo...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton reflects on 100th win: It's a magical moment

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has said he's realised a dream after becoming the first driver in Formula 1 history to achieve 100 Grand Prix victories. Lewis Hamilton has become the first driver in the history of Formula 1 to win 100 Grands Prix, with the British driver crossing the line in Russia to claim a centenary of victories in his 15th season in the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner makes prediction about 2021 title race

Christian Horner is predicting that the 2021 title battle will go right down to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. The lead at the top of the World Championship standings changed again at the Russian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton's victory putting him ahead of Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner expects Hamilton to take a grid penalty

Christian Horner is expecting Lewis Hamilton to take an engine penalty at some point during the season run-in. Red Bull opted to change Max Verstappen's power unit for the Russian Grand Prix, meaning that the Dutchman – who had already been given a three-place grid penalty for his collision with Hamilton at Monza – started from the back of the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Verstappen reveals radio scare during crucial moment of Russian GP

Max Verstappen admits that he struggled to use the radio during a critical moment of the Russian Grand Prix due to the difficult conditions on track. When heavy rain hit Sochi in the final laps of the race, many drivers opted to pit for Intermediate tyres. Red Bull asked Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Sainz lauds Ferrari for 'right call at the right time'

Carlos Sainz praised Ferrari's decision to pit for Intermediate tyres when they did as he secured his third podium finish for the team at the Russian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the opening stages of the race before being passed by McLaren rival Lando Norris. As the race progressed, Sainz appeared to fall back and admitted afterwards that tyre wear was to blame.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton taken aback by Verstappen's 'mega' damage limitation

Lewis Hamilton described Max Verstappen's recovery drive in the Russian Grand Prix as "mega damage limitation". Lewis Hamilton was stunned by Max Verstappen's recovery from the back of the grid to second in the Russian Grand Prix, describing it as "mega damage limitation" in their fight for the world title.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Vettel explains Stroll clash as teammates bang wheels again

Aston Martin witnessed another contentious moment between their two drivers as Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll clashed at the Russian Grand Prix. Aston Martin almost lost both of their drivers simultaneously after a collision between Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in the closing stages of the Russian Grand Prix. Fighting...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Verstappen leaves Sochi smiling despite Hamilton's 100th career F1 victory

In the end, the 2021 Russian Grand Prix saw a familiar final classification as Lewis Hamilton claimed his 100th victory, with championship rival Max Verstappen finishing behind him in second. How we got there, however, was anything but straightforward. After grid penalties and a pit lane mistake in qualifying, Sunday's...
MOTORSPORTS

