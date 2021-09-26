CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma Airport Shut Down Amid Volcanic Eruption

By Mark Finlay
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Spain’s Canary Islands, La Palma Airport (SPC) was shut down on Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing from an erupting volcano. The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began erupting a week ago, has intensified recently with another volcanic vent opening up. The volcanic eruption on La Palma, which has...

dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
AFP

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday. Since it began on September 19, the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes, while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses, businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations. The volcano spewed out rivers of lava that slowly crept towards the sea, eventually pouring into the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday in a flow which has not stopped. "Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.
SPAIN
The Independent

La Palma volcanic eruption could last three months, experts warn

The volcanic eruption on La Palma and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts have warned. Authorities say that dangers including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain still lie ahead for residents on the Spanish Canary Island. Tuesday night saw a strong increase...
ENVIRONMENT
Rebel Yell

Canary Islands | Volcanic eruption leads to the closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is standing still because of the ash accumulations of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has erupted for a week, the company that manages the Spanish airports announced on Saturday. AENA). Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 9:43...
WORLD
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
