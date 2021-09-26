CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re onto Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home. It’s the first AFC West game of the season for both of these two teams and the outcome will determine the last-place team. Will the Chiefs get back in the win column after a Week 2 loss to the Ravens? Will the Chargers prove that they’re finally on the same level as Kansas City? Be sure to tune into the game on Sunday to find out.

chiefswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys at Chargers Week 2 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch online streaming, radio

After a valiant, but ultimately futile, effort to knock off the defending champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. No NFL team wants to drop to 0-2 on a young season, but that’s what the Cowboys are facing as they head west to battle the Chargers.
NFL
TechRadar

Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere

What a game we have in store, as Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs against Lamar Jackson's Ravens. Banged-up Baltimore put up a heroic effort against the Raiders but fell agonizingly short on Monday, and this feels like a short-week matchup that's come at precisely the wrong time for John Harbaugh's men. It's an all-star affair, so read on as we explain how to get a Chiefs vs Ravens live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
USA Today

Eagles vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

The Eagles and Chiefs are set for a huge Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll be highlighted by LeSean McCoy’s retirement announcement from Friday. Philadelphia will be in a celebratory mood this weekend, and they’ll need to be prepared for an angry Kansas City offense. The experts have made their picks and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nantz
USA Today

Referee Land Clark's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Eagles game

First-year NFL referee Land Clark and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles per Football Zebras. Clark was originally hired as a field judge back in 2018, but was promoted to referee ahead of the 2020 NFL season to replace retired referee Walt Anderson. Clark was the field judge during the Chiefs’ 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Chargers Week 3#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc West#Geha Field#Cbs#Snf#Nbc#Washington Football Team#New York Giants#Mnf#Espn#Green Bay Packers
Bleacher Report

2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

For the first two weeks of the 2021 season, things went pretty much according to script. This isn't to say that there weren't some surprises. But for the most part, the teams we expected to be Super Bowl contenders rolled along while the teams that were supposed to be doormats were just that.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy