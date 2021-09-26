Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

We’re onto Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home. It’s the first AFC West game of the season for both of these two teams and the outcome will determine the last-place team. Will the Chiefs get back in the win column after a Week 2 loss to the Ravens? Will the Chargers prove that they’re finally on the same level as Kansas City? Be sure to tune into the game on Sunday to find out.