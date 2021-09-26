CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Football: Offensive struggles persist in Ohio's 35-6 loss to Northwestern

By Jesse Jarrold-Grapes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON, Ill. — Sooner or later, Ohio is going to have to stop running into the same brick wall it has for the past four games. Recurring issues pop up game after game like clockwork. Third-down conversion failures, turnovers and penalties at the worst possible times have stopped Ohio in its tracks for four games straight. Northwestern took advantage of that and gave Ohio a 35-6 beatdown at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon.

CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
