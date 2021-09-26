Football: Offensive struggles persist in Ohio's 35-6 loss to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Sooner or later, Ohio is going to have to stop running into the same brick wall it has for the past four games. Recurring issues pop up game after game like clockwork. Third-down conversion failures, turnovers and penalties at the worst possible times have stopped Ohio in its tracks for four games straight. Northwestern took advantage of that and gave Ohio a 35-6 beatdown at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon.www.thepostathens.com
Comments / 0