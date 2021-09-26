Broncos Country is going to bring the Rocky Mountain Thunder vs the Jets

The Broncos will take on the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:05 p.m. MT. With a win over the Jaguars in Week 2, Head Coach Vic Fangio improved his record against rookie quarterbacks to 19-9, and the team will have a chance to add to the win column on Sunday against the Jets and second-overall pick Zach Wilson. A week ago, Wilson struggled against the Patriots, throwing four interceptions and zero touchdowns, and Denver will hope to force him into a similar performance. With pressure from OLBs Von Miller and Malik Reed, who is stepping into a starting role again with Bradley Chubb on injured reserve, Wilson will have to think fast — but if he's too hasty with his decisions, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, and the entire Denver secondary, could capitalize in a big way. New York has some talented playmakers in WRs Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder, but it may be a tough day at the office going up against Broncos CBs Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan and Pat Surtain II.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO