Georgia State

Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY, Ga. — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries were featured at one of his signature rallies. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren’t folding in Georgia and some say the former president’s nod could hurt Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state.

