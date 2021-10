While not exactly known for their consistent success, one can take solace knowing the Bears have it better than the Browns. Not a difficult task, mind you, but a fact, and moral victory nonetheless. For comparison’s sake, the last quarter-century or so — let’s say 28 seasons — is an excellent place to start. I would never share something arbitrary, something bereft of logic on a small sample size. Football melancholia is too important.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO