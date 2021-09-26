tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', starring Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah, brings up the tension with newly released still cuts

Okay, thanks to all those playground peeps who told me episode 2 of Yumi’s Cells got better I pressed play and found myself literally cringe laughing (in a good way) at the end of the episode which redeemed the premiere weekend for me. It wasn’t Kim Go Eun‘s cells that are charming and funny, which they are, but Ahn Bo Hyun‘s cells STEAL THE SHOW. His joke cell was just…..I can’t even you have to watch that end scene. It’s like the worst of all tinder dates but so innocently sweet. I have to give Kim Go Eun credit in bringing to life Yumi who is nothing like to her visually in real life, her version of Yumi has her own charm and feels like a 3-dimensional young career woman. I think the transitional schism between the live-action actors and the animated cells smooths out in the second episode and I’m actually really curious to see how Yumi and Woong fall in love based on their “first date” that was a textbook lesson in secondhand embarrassment for anyone watching them.

