CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', starring Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah, brings up the tension with newly released still cuts

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew still cuts for tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha', starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, were released. The released still cuts of the upcoming broadcast of tvN's 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' gave viewers a glimpse of Yoon Hye Jin (played by Shin Min Ah) in a desperate crisis. In the photos released, it shows Yoon Hye Jin alone in her house, frightened by something she sees. Another photo showed Hong Du Sik (played by Kim Seon Ho) hiding in the shadows, tensely waiting for the right timing. The tension apparent in the released photos gathered interest in the upcoming episode, with many curious on what crisis the main characters will be facing.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Watch: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, And Lee Sang Yi Play “2 Days & 1 Night” Games On- And Off-Camera In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at episodes 7-8 of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. The video shows the scene in which Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah, and Lee Sang Yi’s characters end up at the house of Hong Du Shik (Kim Seon Ho’s character). In order to get Hong Du Shik to work as a guide for the show, Ji Sung Hyun suggests that they play variety show games, and if he wins, Hong Du Shik has to agree to work for him. One of them is an homage to “2 Days & 1 Night’s” famous “sand lance extract coffee” game, where two glasses of black coffee are presented, one mixed with sand lance extract.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Nam Joo Hyuk Net Worth 2021: Suzy's Start-Up Co-Star Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Nam Joo Hyuk earned worldwide fame after his exemplary acting performance in 2020 hit K-drama series called Start-Up. The 27-year-old South Korean actor made his acting debut in 2014 and he is now considered one of the most sought-after artists of his generation.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

tvN Releases Side-by-side Posters of Leads Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun With Their Expressive Cells

Okay, thanks to all those playground peeps who told me episode 2 of Yumi’s Cells got better I pressed play and found myself literally cringe laughing (in a good way) at the end of the episode which redeemed the premiere weekend for me. It wasn’t Kim Go Eun‘s cells that are charming and funny, which they are, but Ahn Bo Hyun‘s cells STEAL THE SHOW. His joke cell was just…..I can’t even you have to watch that end scene. It’s like the worst of all tinder dates but so innocently sweet. I have to give Kim Go Eun credit in bringing to life Yumi who is nothing like to her visually in real life, her version of Yumi has her own charm and feels like a 3-dimensional young career woman. I think the transitional schism between the live-action actors and the animated cells smooths out in the second episode and I’m actually really curious to see how Yumi and Woong fall in love based on their “first date” that was a textbook lesson in secondhand embarrassment for anyone watching them.
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Kim Sun-ho, Yoon Yeo-jung, and Kim Yun-jin to star in new film

Kim Sun-ho’s career is super hot right now and he’s clearly cementing his status as a leading man. Despite being in the middle of promoting Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, he’s not wasting any time lining up his next projects. He’s previously confirmed two other films, Sad Tropics and Date at 2PM, and he’s now adding a third.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Cha#Drama#Tvn
Soompi

QUIZ: Which Kim Seon Ho K-Drama Character Should You Date?

Kim Seon Ho has returned to the small screen and is currently starring in the very talked about K-drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” Viewers are again reminded of how charming and swoon-worthy he is! Curious to see which of his K-drama characters you should date? Take this quiz to find out!. Hey...
MUSIC
Soompi

“Yumi’s Cells” And “The Veil” Ratings Rise For Their 2nd Episodes; “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Sees Dip

New dramas “Yumi’s Cells” and “The Veil” are on the rise!. On September 18, MBC’s “The Veil” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new spy drama starring Namgoong Min rose to an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho Shock: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Beats Jo Jung Suk, Shin Min Ah, Kim So Yeon, Jeon Mi Do, Song Kang, Han So Hee Again

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha lead stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have proven, once again, that they are two of the hottest K-drama stars at present. On Monday, Sept. 20, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 10 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah's Characters Unlikely To Be Together? Here's Why

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 10 is set to give fans a number of emotional scenes as the lead characters, finally, admit their feelings for one another. The most recent episode revealed how Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Ji Seong Hyeon (Lee Sang Yi) developed their romantic feelings for Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah).
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 10 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Hye Jin To Leave Gongjin For Good? Dusik And Seong Hyeon's Fight Intensifies

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 10 is just around the corner and avid followers of the show could expect more shocking twists as the ending approaches. While Dusik (Kim Seon Ho) continues hiding his love for Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), his friendship with Seong Hyeon (Lee Sang Yi) would be put to test.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Shin Min Ah Holds The Key To Kim Seon Ho And Lee Sang Yi’s Rocky Friendship In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” shared some new stills from tonight’s episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Suzy Bae Net Worth 2021: Lee Min Ho's Ex Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Park Shin Hye, Son Ye Jin, Han So Hee, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Suzy Bae is one of the most talented South Korean artists today. The former ladylove of Lee Min Ho is not only a K-drama actress as she is also a popular singer and model. As a matter of fact, she started as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.
WORLD
Soompi

Shin Min Ah, Lee Sang Yi, And Kim Seon Ho Have A Rainy Night Encounter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has revealed new stills of a surprise meeting between the main characters!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

Director Of Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won’s New Drama Praises Their Acting + Shares What To Look Forward To

The director of “One Ordinary Day” (previously known as “That Night”) has shared his thoughts on the upcoming drama!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night.
MOVIES
Soompi

3 Of The Best Bromance Moments Between Cha Tae Hyun And Jinyoung In “Police University”

Cha Tae Hyun and B1A4’s Jinyoung are embodying brotherhood at its peak in “Police University”!. The KBS drama is about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

4 Of The Most Heart-Fluttering “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Episode Endings Thus Far

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has been living up to viewers’ high expectations with its heart-fluttering ending scenes!. tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” that stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a star variety-show producing director (PD).
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

K-Drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 10: September 26 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

This drama got a lot of attention from the Dimple couple playing the lead role in the drama. It is a great treat for all the Kim Seon Ho fans to watch him playing a lead role this time and getting all the love he deserves. In contrast, the Shin Min Ah fans were waiting for her to make a comeback. Thus, this show has gathered all the attention that it deserves.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Hospital Playlist 2” Reclaims Title Of Most Buzzworthy Drama In Final Week; “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Stars Dominate Actor List

Good Data Corporation has released its weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and cast members!. In its final week on air, tvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” climbed back up to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Kim Seon Ho, Jo Jung Suk, & Shin Min Ah top brand value rankings for TV drama stars this month

Here are the top TV drama actors and actresses based on brand value for the month of September. From August 20 through September 20, 2021, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of TV drama stars in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. The Institute analyzes big data in order to keep track of brand reputation patterns, consumer habits, as well as brand power.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Du Sik's Mental Health Issues Affect His Romance With Hye Jin? Seong Hyeon Got Rejected

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 12 is just around the corner and fans could not wait for it to air. The latest episode of the popular South Korean television series gave fans numerous heartwarming scenes as Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally admitted their feelings for one another.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy