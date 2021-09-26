CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Left In Critical Condition Among 1 of 6 People Wounded In Lawndale Mass Shooting

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in critical condition was one of six people wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said.

The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.

All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.

Nobody was in custody Sunday morning as Area Four detectives investigated.

happy hunter
5d ago

what part isn't true? just about all the victims are black and most of the shooter are gentlemen of color.

