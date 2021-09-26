Woman Left In Critical Condition Among 1 of 6 People Wounded In Lawndale Mass Shooting

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in critical condition was one of six people wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said.

The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.

All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.

Nobody was in custody Sunday morning as Area Four detectives investigated.