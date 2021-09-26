Kyrie Irving supporting anti-vaccine sentiment on Instagram

Irving (ankle) could be forced to sit for Nets' home games due to New York's vaccination mandates, Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports reports. With Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins' status for home games in San Francisco in question, the same could be true for Irving, thanks to New York City's vaccine requirements. The All-Star guard is currently unvaccinated, and it is unclear if that will change before the season starts. While Irving could apply for a religious or medical exemption, that path has already failed for Wiggins. If the Duke product does, in fact, opt to sit out of any of the Nets' home contests, he would likely still be available for road games in most cities. But the situation would be something of a distraction for both the Nets and the league. In the event Irving does end up missing significant time, it would mean more opportunities for Kevin Durant, James Harden and free agent signee Patty Mills.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO