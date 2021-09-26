CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving supporting anti-vaccine sentiment on Instagram

By Darryn Albert
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving has gone from declaring that the earth is flat to now perpetuating a much more dangerous sentiment. Rolling Stone’s Matt Sullivan reported in a feature article this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard recently started following and “liking” posts from an account on Instagram that is pushing an anti-vaccine stance. The account has claimed that “secret societies” are behind the COVID-19 vaccine and are trying to use them as part of a “plan for Satan” to connect black people to a master computer. Sullivan further adds that this microchip misinformation campaign has spread across numerous NBA locker rooms and group chats.

