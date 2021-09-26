Tame Your Taxes: IRS tax scams vs. powerful strategies
Each year, the IRS produces a list of “Dirty Dozen Tax Scams” to warn the public of the worst ways taxpayers are being scammed or how they cheat on their taxes. This year, most new scams related to COVID laws. They included: 1) theft of Economic Impact payments, 2) cons related to “phishing,” ransomware, and phone “vishing,” 3) ruses involving fake charities, and 4) unemployment fraud. I agree with the IRS that these bad apples should be brought to justice.www.columbiatribune.com
Comments / 0