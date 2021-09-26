Tame Your Taxes: IRS tax scams vs. powerful strategies

After millions of families were issued their third child tax credit check this month, they'll have three more monthly payments this year and one next year. Due to changes made in the American Rescue Plan to help families, households receive 50% of the total credit in six advance installments through 2021, and the rest with a tax refund in 2022. The amounts are larger than previous years -- up to $3,000 annually for each child between ages 6 and 17, and up to $3,600 annually for each child under age 6. What's more, the 2021 credit's fully refundable so low-income parents can qualify for the maximum amount.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO