BTOB’s Eunkwang Tests Negative But Will Self-Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Case
BTOB’s Eunkwang will be going into self-quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19. On September 26, EMK Musical Company, which is producing the musical “Excalibur,” stated, “Eunkwang, who is appearing in the role of Arthur, learned on September 25 that he had come into close contact with a BTOB staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. He went to get a PCR test and received a negative result on September 26. However, as he has been classified a close contact, he must self-quarantine until noon on October 8.”www.soompi.com
