CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

BTOB’s Eunkwang Tests Negative But Will Self-Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Case

By C. Hong
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTOB’s Eunkwang will be going into self-quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19. On September 26, EMK Musical Company, which is producing the musical “Excalibur,” stated, “Eunkwang, who is appearing in the role of Arthur, learned on September 25 that he had come into close contact with a BTOB staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. He went to get a PCR test and received a negative result on September 26. However, as he has been classified a close contact, he must self-quarantine until noon on October 8.”

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon Tests Positive For COVID-19 + Group Halts Activities And Enters Self-Quarantine

On September 19, it was revealed that Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon tested positive for COVID-19. Dreamcatcher Company announced the news via Dreamcatcher’s official fan café. Read a translation of the post below:. Hello. This is Dreamcatcher Company. Our artist Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon has tested postive for COVID-19 today (September 19). While we were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btob#Covid 19#Self Quarantine#Pcr Test#Will Self#Emk Musical Company#Excalibur
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soompi

Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Get Up Close And Personal In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

KBS’s “Dali and Cocky Prince” has previewed a surprising encounter between Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young at night. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Yoon So Hee Unexpectedly Gets Caught Between 4 Men In New “Peng” Teaser

Playlist Studio’s upcoming web drama “Peng” has released a new teaser!. “Peng” stars Yoon So Hee as Go Sa Ri, a woman entering her 30s who suddenly becomes entangled with four different men. After living a sheltered decade in her 20s, Go Sa Ri decides to start over, which means inviting in any man who enters, and letting go of any man who chooses to leave.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Go Hyun Jung And Shin Hyun Been Confront Each Other In Intense “Reflection Of You” Teasers

New teasers have been released for the upcoming drama “Reflection of You”!. The new JTBC drama will follow the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed. Shin Hyun Been will star as Goo Hae Won, who grew up with a beautiful youth. However, she is deeply hurt from her brief meeting with Jung Hee Joo, and she discovers that the wound only continues to fester as time passes. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soompi

SM Entertainment Idols Who Also Have Serious Acting Chops

Meet SM Entertainment’s finest idol actors: not only they are known as established musicians, but they also lend their incredible talents to the small and big screens alike. The list seems to be endless, but it won’t be fair to exclude anyone. So if you don’t spot your favorite idol actor, make sure to take a look at the honorable mentions section!
MOVIES
Soompi

Kim Min Jae Sweetly Protects Park Gyu Young From An Unexpected Problem In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” released new stills of Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
WORLD
Soompi

Romance Drama “To My Star” Confirmed To Get A Second Season

“To My Star” has been renewed for a second season!. Produced by H & Co and EnergeDic Company, “To My Star” was a hit BL (boys’ love) web drama that aired in the first half of 2021. It starred Son Woo Hyun as Kang Seo Joon, an actor who has fallen out of standard orbit, and Kim Kang Min as Han Ji Woo, a chef who doesn’t want to break from the established path.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

SM Responds To Reports Of NCT’s WinWin Setting Up His Own Studio In China

SM Entertainment has officially addressed reports of NCT’s WinWin establishing his own studio for activities in China. On September 30, SM Entertainment confirmed, “WinWin recently established a personal studio for his acting activities in China.”. However, the agency clarified that WinWin’s new studio—which is essentially a one-man agency—is merely for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Namgoong Min Can’t Ignore His Growing Suspicions About Park Ha Sun In “The Veil”

MBC’s “The Veil” shared new stills of Namgoong Min and Park Ha Sun in character!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth following a horrific accident. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung’s Upcoming Drama “Melancholia” Unveils Main Posters + Confirms Premiere Date

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” has released its main posters featuring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung. Set in a private high school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo, and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, as they fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung’s Chemistry Needs No Formulas In Teaser For New Drama “Melancholia”

TvN has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD
Soompi

Big Hit Music Posts Update On Legal Proceedings For BTS Against Malicious Comments And Rumors

Big Hit Music continues their efforts to protect their artist BTS. On September 30, Big Hit Music shared a statement in English to provide updates on the legal action taken against people who have been posting malicious posts and comments about BTS. This is their latest update since the statement released in March and the label-wide statement posted by HYBE in June.
MUSIC
Soompi

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Updates Fans On His Status After Early Discharge From Military Service

On October 1, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae held an Instagram Live broadcast to talk to fans. During the broadcast, Yook Sungjae shared that he had been discharged early from his military service on September 26. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, soldiers are not required to return to their base after their last vacation, effectively resulting in an early discharge.
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy