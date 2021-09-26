CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.timesdaily.com

The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hannity: Biden's pleas for 'socialist' takeover is proof he 'doesn't care about your kids, grocery bill, job'

In his "Opening Monologue" on Friday, host Sean Hannity warned that President Biden's continued pleas to his party to pass trillions of dollars representing a socialist takeover of the American economy and social programs is more proof he cares only about himself and not about the future generations left paying for his monstrous expenditures, nor the current generation that will be hit hard by its repercussions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Finger Lakes Times

Democrats contend with how to scale down Biden’s social safety net plan

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats eager to make progress on President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan are beginning to confront the harrowing challenge of squeezing their ambitious remodeling of the nation’s social safety net programs into the much smaller package needed to win over key centrists. For a second day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden vows to ‘get it done’ as talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making his case on Congress’ home ground, President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal. Biden huddled with House Democrats in a […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

Political analysts discuss divide over infrastructure bill

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The work to keep the government open and running served as the backdrop during a chaotic day for Democrats as […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

