CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Livestream Features King Estate Winery Session

thebeveragejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Distributors, Inc., and its social media moniker, Cheers CT, hosted a Facebook Live discussion with members of the King Estate Winery team on Aug. 3. Led by Kristian Snook, Business Manager, the discussion included Justin King, whose father and grandfather founded the Southern Willamette Valley Oregon Winery in 1991. King and Brent Stone, Chief Operating Officer and Winemaker, King Estate, discussed the history and winemaking processes of the 100% family-owned, organic and biodynamic winery. Core to King Estate’s mission is its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, and the winery is the largest biodynamic certified vineyard in North America. King Estate offers a variety of vintages and varietals, including Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Muscat, Rosé and Brut Cuvée. Through its North by Northwest brand, the winery also offers North by Northwest Columbia Valley Red Blend, North by Northwest Walla Walla Syrah, North by Northwest Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon and Northwest Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebeveragejournal.com

Oceanstate Offers New Wines, Hard Teas and Craft Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expands its wines, ready-to-drink and spirits with new offerings from Zilzie Wines, Masq Organic Hard Tea and Mythology Distillery. Zilzie Wines is a family-owned, sustainable Australian winery with exceptional parcels of fruit from some of Australia’s best known wine regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Coonawarra and Yarra Valley. In the early 1980s, Ian and Roslyn Forbes converted a small patch of the Zilzie property to Chardonnay vines, with the first vintage crushed in 2000; now the brand is sold across the world. Masq takes “mindful drinking to the next level” with unique sparkling alcoholic beverages that are made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Mythology Distillery was founded in Colorado by three state natives based on the philosophy that “We each form our own mythology through travel, connecting with others and our experiences,” hence its namesake brand line of spirits.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Bledsoe-Mcdaniels Winery Acquires 80 Acre Estate Vineyard in Willamette Valley’s Eola-Amity Hills AVA

Winery’s first Willamette Valley vineyard allows for greater viticultural control, paves the way for possible future production and hospitality facilities. Bledsoe|McDaniels Winery, a unique collaboration between proprietors Drew Bledsoe and Josh McDaniels venturing into Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, has announced the purchase of an 80-acre estate vineyard property in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA. This is the first Willamette Valley estate vineyard for Bledsoe Wine Estates, which includes the Bledsoe|McDaniels, Doubleback, and Bledsoe Family Winery labels, and a potential home for future Bledsoe|McDaniels production and hospitality facilities. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
NFL
insidevancouver.ca

Fall Harvest Market at Lulu Island Winery

Lulu Island Winery is back with another artisan market and this time it is Autumn harvest themed! Lulu Island Winery’s summer markets have been a huge success and we are all excited for their next one on September 25. This indoor market is from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. There will be live music, food trucks, and of course wine!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#North America#Chardonnay#Facebook Live#Winemaker King Estate#King Estate#Pinot Gris#Pinot Noir
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
pmq.com

Grotto Pizza Unveils 3 New Pies for National Pizza Month

Grotto Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Month in October with a trio of new pies and a $5 discount offer on each one. The Meatball Mama features sliced rustic meatballs, ricotta and Grotto’s signature pizza cheese. Grotto Pizza, headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is celebrating National Pizza Month with three...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
thebeveragejournal.com

Mancini Beverage Adds New Ole Smoky Moonshine Flavors

Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division welcomed two flavored moonshine expressions from award-winning Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s Ole Smoky Distillery, the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee, post-Prohibition. As cream cocktails grow in popularity, Ole Smoky White Chocolate Strawberry Cream offers a 17.5% ABV blend of mellow, creamy flavors of white chocolate and fresh strawberries, mixed with its award-winning moonshine. White Chocolate Frozen Martini and the Sweet Strawberry Latte are among recipe ideas found on Ole Smoky’s website. Ready for fall and winter enjoyment comes Ole Smoky Peppermint, a 100-proof sipper of cool peppermint to complement cold winter nights, warm fires and spiked hot cocoa. Classic peppermint flavor is added to Ole Smoky Moonshine to be enjoyed as a cool shot, or as an addition to any cocktail creation.
GATLINBURG, TN
thebeveragejournal.com

MD&S Distributors Welcomes Jade Sparkling Wines

MD&S Distributors added a trio of imported sparkling wines in bold, bright packaging, hailing from Eastern Europe: Jade Sparkling Rosé, Jade Sparkling Brut NV and Jade Sparkling Moscato. Made in methode champenoise, the 12% ABV natural and vegan wines are each 750-ml bottles, with 96 calories and 3 carbohydrates per 5 oz. serving, made in Moldova. Jade Sparkling Rosé is a complex and balanced semi-dry sparkling rosé with notes of strawberries, citrus and wild berries, with a subtle touch of sweetness. Jade Sparkling Brut NV is a white blend with a balanced and silky texture, fruity aromas of white fruit, and citrus notes; bright and crisp with a dry finish. Jade Sparkling Moscato showcases fruity aromas of white fruit, sweeter notes and a dry finish.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebeveragejournal.com

Behind the Bar: Oh Come, All Ye Industry, Joyful and Triumphant

“I have to go to a professional development conference.” This is what I tell my clients and employers before I go sample the best booze brands in the entire country for two days straight. To those in other professions, it would probably come as a surprise that thousands of nocturnal drink slingers can taste a tipple of spirits of every sort for hours on end, and do so like professionals: learning, networking and collaborating all the while. It takes a special kind to navigate these events.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Italy’s Caravella Comes to Connecticut

Allan S. Goodman added Caravella Limoncello and Caravella Orangecello to its distribution offerings. Paolo Sperone created Caravella Limoncello, a bright, refreshing Italian spirit, from the family recipe that dates back to 1898. It is among the first original Limoncello made with sweet, fresh juice and the tart, earthy peels of lemons from the Amalfi coast, now a best-selling brand. The Sperone brothers also created Caravella Orangecello, made from the peels of Sicilian oranges soaked in pure grain alcohol with sugar and orange juice. The crisp, tangy and refreshing Caravella liqueurs are traditionally served ice cold and sipped neat, or can add a sweet, festive flavor to any cocktail.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Best Beverage Offers Italy’s Vistorta Wines

Best Beverage welcomed wine selections from the Brandolini family’s Vistorta estate, in Italy’s Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. A portion of the estate is dedicated to vineyards comprised primarily of Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Friulano, while other grapes are also grown in smaller proportions among the vines. Brandino Brandolini, who founded the winery in his homeland after a stint at Bordeaux’s Château Greysac, put his efforts into saving the estate’s old vines and turning operations to organic farming practices, creating a modern, efficient vine-growing company. The 19th century estate villa and its farming buildings, the granary, stalls and cellars, were constructed by Guido Brandolini, who dedicated his life to Vistorta and its agriculture. New Vistorta wines to Rhode Island include its dry white wines: Pinot Grigio from D.O.C. Friuli Grave, Pinot Grigio Ramato, a beautifully copper-colored skin-contact white, and a 100% Friulano. For reds, Vistorta offers the lighter, super-fresh Stomo Merlot and the bigger, richer Merlot IGT, which showcases Brandino’s Bordeaux background.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

MS Walker Adds Francis Ford Coppola, Jackson Family Wines

MS Walker of Rhode Island was newly appointed in September as the exclusive wholesaler for both the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Jackson Family Wine portfolio of 38 individual brands. The Coppola brand, which was recently acquired by Delicato Family Wines, is a highly regarded and beloved California brand by the critics and consumers alike, with lines including Coppola Diamond Collection, Director’s Cut and Sofia sparkling wines. The Jackson Family Wine portfolio consists of widely familiar household brands, such as Kendall-Jackson, La Crema and Silver Palm among its many wineries, both domestic and international, found in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Barbara, Oregon, Australia, Chile, France, Italy and South Africa among them. “MS Walker is extraordinarily proud to have received these two prestigious appointments which significantly contribute to the ongoing elevation of our portfolio and market value,” said Anthony Bruneau, General Sales Manager, MS Walker of Rhode Island. “We look forward to engaging all of the new opportunities to better service our customers that these new additions will provide.”
ECONOMY
Only In Northern California

Stay In Tiny Home In A Historic Fishing Village On The Mendocino Coast In Northern California

If you’ve ever been tempted to drop everything and escape to a quiet fishing village, then you’ll definitely want to know about the destination featured here. Sportsman’s RV Park is much more than a place to park your recreational vehicle. This waterfront resort boasts charming accommodations and a tranquil setting for the quiet getaway that […] The post Stay In Tiny Home In A Historic Fishing Village On The Mendocino Coast In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
TrendHunter.com

Southern-Inspired Cuban-Style Subs

The Firehouse Subs BBQ Cuban Sub is a new offering from the brand that's focused on providing patrons with a premium option to try out when seeking a twist on some of their favorite flavors. The sub is positioned as a Southern-inspired take on a classic Cuban sandwich, and features...
RESTAURANTS
townsquaredelaware.com

Tavern on Kings closes before it even got its sign up

Tavern on Kings, which replaced the Governor’s Cafe in downtown Dover, has permanently closed. The restaurant, located at 144 Kings Highway, had been open for less than a month following subtle renovations to the interior and a large expansion of the kitchen. The entrance still brandished the Governor’s Cafe logo...
DOVER, DE
CBS Boston

To Do List: Porch Concerts, Food Festival, Lantern Lights, Robot Party

(BOSTON) CBS – A celebration of robotics; a Festival of Illumination; live music played on porches. Those are some of the intriguing events this weekend that made our To Do List. ROBOT BLOCK PARTY Robots that can do everything from flying to swimming – you can see them for yourself during the 4th Annual Robot Block Party on Saturday. Head to the Seaport from 11 to 4 where you can learn about the latest technology in robotics through demonstrations and hands on experiences. The event is free and open to the public. https://www.massrobotics.org/project/robo-boston/ When: Saturday, October 2, 11am-4pm Where: Seaport Common, Northern Ave., Boston Cost: Free FESTIVAL...
BOSTON, MA
visitlodi.com

Live Music at Peltier Winery

To reserve your spot on the patio, head to our reservations page here. Choose the corresponding event, date, # in your party, and time to reserve your complimentary seat(s) on the patio!. Wine will be available by glass or bottle only on the patio. The regular tasting will resume inside...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy