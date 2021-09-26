Livestream Features King Estate Winery Session

MS Walker of Rhode Island was newly appointed in September as the exclusive wholesaler for both the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Jackson Family Wine portfolio of 38 individual brands. The Coppola brand, which was recently acquired by Delicato Family Wines, is a highly regarded and beloved California brand by the critics and consumers alike, with lines including Coppola Diamond Collection, Director’s Cut and Sofia sparkling wines. The Jackson Family Wine portfolio consists of widely familiar household brands, such as Kendall-Jackson, La Crema and Silver Palm among its many wineries, both domestic and international, found in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Santa Barbara, Oregon, Australia, Chile, France, Italy and South Africa among them. “MS Walker is extraordinarily proud to have received these two prestigious appointments which significantly contribute to the ongoing elevation of our portfolio and market value,” said Anthony Bruneau, General Sales Manager, MS Walker of Rhode Island. “We look forward to engaging all of the new opportunities to better service our customers that these new additions will provide.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO