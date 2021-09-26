Livestream Features King Estate Winery Session
Connecticut Distributors, Inc., and its social media moniker, Cheers CT, hosted a Facebook Live discussion with members of the King Estate Winery team on Aug. 3. Led by Kristian Snook, Business Manager, the discussion included Justin King, whose father and grandfather founded the Southern Willamette Valley Oregon Winery in 1991. King and Brent Stone, Chief Operating Officer and Winemaker, King Estate, discussed the history and winemaking processes of the 100% family-owned, organic and biodynamic winery. Core to King Estate’s mission is its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, and the winery is the largest biodynamic certified vineyard in North America. King Estate offers a variety of vintages and varietals, including Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Muscat, Rosé and Brut Cuvée. Through its North by Northwest brand, the winery also offers North by Northwest Columbia Valley Red Blend, North by Northwest Walla Walla Syrah, North by Northwest Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon and Northwest Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.www.thebeveragejournal.com
