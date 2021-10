SAN FRANCISCO -- The off day before the final homestand of the season brought awful news for Brandon Belt and the first-place Giants. An X-ray taken Monday revealed that Belt has a fracture in his left thumb. The Giants said Belt will meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and a timetable for his return, but the initial diagnosis likely rules him out for at least the rest of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. The Wild Card Game is Oct. 6 and the NLDS starts two days later.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO