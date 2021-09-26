Letters: Recalling politicians is a waste of time

Now that the spurious project to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has been defeated, we can step back and review the whole bizarre episode and the lessons we might draw from it. Let’s remember that the vote, foisted on us by billionaire donors, cost the state over $250 million to conduct and threatened to put in office someone with a tiny percentage of the vote. In the end, there is broad agreement that the whole process is a disaster, not an exercise of direct democracy but an anti-democratic power grab by a minority.