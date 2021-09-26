CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Jesus says Manchester City’s focus was not fixed on Chelsea

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Gabriel Jesus has insisted Manchester City ’s three successive defeats to Chelsea last season did not dent the confidence of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jesus netted the only goal as City ended that string of losses to Thomas Tuchel’s men, with a commanding performance in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge

Guardiola stopped Tuchel becoming the first manager to inflict four defeats in a row upon him, but City collectively maintained they had been otherwise motivated.

Chelsea edged out City 1-0 to claim last term’s Champions League title in Porto, but Jesus remains convinced Guardiola’s side have looked well beyond revenge en route to Saturday’s impressive win.

“We know always because we lost the FA Cup semi-final to them at home, in the Premier League and in the Champions League final, that people think we are suffering because of that, but that’s just football.

“We just came here to try to play well, play good football and win, that’s all.”

City brought Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League to a halt with a composed and controlled performance at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel shifted his formation to 3-5-2, packing the midfield in a bid to stifle City.

While the tactic worked for a compacted first half, Chelsea lacked for any creativity, leaving strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku entirely isolated.

Jesus’ dogged finish settled the contest, for City to leapfrog their London title rivals, with boss Guardiola later hailing the Brazil striker as one of his best signings for the club.

Jesus himself also revealed he feels in good form, and ready to push on for more goals and victories.

“I’m working hard so that when I get the chance I can play well and help my team-mates,” Jesus told City’s official club website.

“I’m very happy with this so far in this season for the team and for me.

“It’s important to keep going like this.”

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger insisted the Blues deserved their defeat – but not for any tactical shortcomings.

“This performance in the first half doesn’t need any explanation because we were very bad, and for me I think over the whole game we didn’t produce,” Rudiger told Chelsea’s official club website.

“At the end of the day against a team like them, you can’t do that.

“In the first half we defended well, but then they scored the goal.

“It was a deflection but they deserved it.

“Analysing and saying it was about tactics, it’s just not true.

“I think it’s just that we did not perform at our high level that we usually do, and we got punished for this. We just had a bad day at the office.”

