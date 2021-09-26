CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Proof of Vaccination Must Be Shown With Photo Id for La County Indoor Events: Just in the News

By Roger Harris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello LA citizens! Amid covid-19 upswing, a new rule is breaking out to restrict your minimal getaways, more specifically LA county indoor events. People planning to hop in to go to an indoor cafe to munch or nightclub to twerk in Los Angeles County will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination soon. While going to a theme park or a huge outdoor event means you’ll need either vaccination or a negative COVID test, the county’s public health director said today. Restrictions will be included in a new Health Officer Order, which will be issued by Friday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The goal is to increase vaccination rates against the virus.

Comments / 27

Romelia Hernandez
6d ago

I am anti social so just leave the grocery stores available....but I can always go to the local market for fresher produce(greens) and give my money to local businesses.🤪🤪

Reply(3)
12
Aly Cat
6d ago

I don't mind staying home and saving money...Once all the Federal Money stops coming....LA County will go bankrupt...

Reply
24
Meguh Tron
5d ago

I guess I'll be saving money...not sure what all this means when this is not a cure, good luck economy I don't wanna twerk that bad

Reply
8
