Proof of Vaccination Must Be Shown With Photo Id for La County Indoor Events: Just in the News

Hello LA citizens! Amid covid-19 upswing, a new rule is breaking out to restrict your minimal getaways, more specifically LA county indoor events. People planning to hop in to go to an indoor cafe to munch or nightclub to twerk in Los Angeles County will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination soon. While going to a theme park or a huge outdoor event means you’ll need either vaccination or a negative COVID test, the county’s public health director said today. Restrictions will be included in a new Health Officer Order, which will be issued by Friday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The goal is to increase vaccination rates against the virus.