Retailers like to say that Black Friday is so named because the holiday buying frenzy that comes the day after Thanksgiving is when they move into the black—or begin to turn a profit on the year. But in the upside-down world of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the day when many of them sink into red ink.

