COVID-19 keeps on extending, and it is affecting the mental health of the population around the globe. Every section of people is suffering from one thing or another, thus affecting their mental health. There is one section that is gravely affected by this prolonged pandemic, and that is new mothers. With pandemics extending, researchers expecting a rise in population to a large extent. Thus, women across the globe are getting pregnant and giving birth, i.e., affecting their well-being. In this article, we will highlight the benefits of exercising outdoor and its effect on the mental state of new mothers.

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO